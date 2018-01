Bench Racing Ammo: Who Is Racing 250 West, Key Stats

Just a day before the season opener in Anaheim, we think we know which riders are racing the 250SX West Region. Why we have to think at this point—instead of 100-percent know—is a question that will forever be asked prior to every Anaheim. Teams are sly when it comes to announcing which region a rider will race. Alas, here we are.

Anyhow, here are the riders we think will be racing at the 250SX West opener, and some key stats about each. Enjoy!

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

#17 — Joey SavatgY

First Year in 250SX: 2013

Career 250SX Starts: 35

Career 250SX Podiums: 15

Career 250SX Wins: 4

#92 — Adam Cianciarulo

First Year in 250SX: 2014

Career 250SX Starts: 15

Career 250SX Podiums: 9

Career 250SX Wins: 5

Martin Davalos and Austin Forkner will race in the East Region.