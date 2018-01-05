Hey Ping, Longtime reader and second-time writer. I must ask with the new main event format that they are going to run at a few races this season, what will happen if someone wins the night with 2-2-2 scores? Will the forums explode with how that rider didn't actually win, and will there always be an asterisk next to their name in the record books? It wouldn't matter to me at all because you have to earn that win either way and the win bonus check cashes the same! Keep up the good work! P.S. We are proud to be your newest dealer selling Racer X Illustrated, plus I get to read it at work now! Thanks, Shane Brown, Bangor Motorsports

Where do YOU read Racer X?

Shane, Thanks for becoming a Racer X dealer! Just don’t let customers know you’ve had one of the issues with you in the bathroom when your morning coffee kicks in. There isn’t anything under the sun that folks won’t argue about on internet forums. Go on Vital MX and start a thread about how the sky is blue and watch fifty know-it-alls tell you what a jackass you are for thinking that. A win is a win is a win; the record books will show it and so will the rider’s bank account. The three-moto format will award those who start well, have sprint speed, and can put those things together with consistency. Does that sound easy? The new format may be even more difficult in some ways. Thanks for writing in and selling the magazine! PING Ping, Looking for some advice… Winter is here in the northeast and I am planning my attack on 2018. As a lifelong motocross racer at 27 years old, I think it's time to try something new and potentially safer. I am looking to start racing hare scrambles and enduros in 2018. This is where the planning comes in. I currently ride a 2010 Kawasaki 450 and I am long overdue for an upgrade or rebuild. Now that I am heading towards a new type of racing, do I spend the cash on rebuilding my current 450 into a custom enduro powerhouse or wheel it into the trophy room (garage) and go 2-stroke and buy a new KTM 300? Appreciate any advice. P.S I don't know why I did not make the move sooner; I have zero chance at ever earning a dime on a dirt bike and I will get way more seat time at a scramble or enduro. Is this the future? Thanks again and I wish you a safe healthy 2018 in all that you do. Brad

This thing is straight sex on wheels.

Brad, For that type of racing you’re going to want something quick, light, nimble, easy to start, and easy to work on. Four-strokes are fast, heavy, difficult to kick-start, less nimble, complicated to rebuild, and expensive. You could dump a bunch of cash into your old bike and you’ll still have an old bike. Sell it and use that money to find a good 300 for yourself. You’ll also need a hydration pack, some physical fitness, and reflexes quick enough to keep you from going headfirst into a tree while you zip through the woods in the Northeast. I don’t know where you can find those things, but they are just as important as your bike choice. Best of luck and try not to freeze this winter. PING Dear Ping I believe it's about time our sport progressed a little in terms of presentation. In particular, what is worn to press conferences. I have to say that Roczen was looking very good in his suit at A1 last year. Why not make it the standard? I understand it may not be possible for the riders wears suits to all of the press the conferences, but at least some of the big ones. A1 and Vegas and maybe a few others. Great column, always enjoy reading. Bradley

This guy.