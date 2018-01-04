SKVI, Metal Mulisha Announce New Monster Energy Supercross Support Team

SKVI and Metal Mulisha announced a collaboration today in which the brands have formed a new support team for the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season. The team will assist six privateers, including the popular Enticknap brothers, Adam and Tyler.

"We wanted to do something to both give back to the sport and help out privateer riders, and starting the support team was the perfect opportunity to do that," SKVI co-owner Colin Morrison said. "We’re supporting a fantastic lineup of riders, and we look to have a strong presence both on the track and in the pits."

“There are so many costs involved in getting a rider to events like supercross that it’s almost impossible for privateers to make it without any support. SKVI has gotten so much support from the moto community that it just makes sense to partner up with the Mulisha to give these guys the opportunity that they wouldn’t have had otherwise,” SKVI co-owner Jeff Metcalfe said.

The team will assist 450 riders Colton Aeck and Alex Nagy in addition to the Enticknap brothers. In the 250 Class, they will help Broc Shoemaker and Brock Leitner.

"I'm grateful to all the people that stepped up this year to help us race, and I'm ready to handle business this weekend," Adam Enticknap said. "Me and Tyler have had a great off-season riding at Castillo Ranch with Ken Roczen. I feel like we've definitely stepped up our program, and I've never been more prepared coming into A1 than I am this season. My goal is to make the jump from consistent main event rider to being a solid 12th-15th place rider this year."

Check out the entire press release on the new team: