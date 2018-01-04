SKVI, Metal Mulisha Announce New Monster Energy Supercross Support Team
SKVI and Metal Mulisha announced a collaboration today in which the brands have formed a new support team for the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season. The team will assist six privateers, including the popular Enticknap brothers, Adam and Tyler.
The team will assist 450 riders Colton Aeck and Alex Nagy in addition to the Enticknap brothers. In the 250 Class, they will help Broc Shoemaker and Brock Leitner.
SKVI brand owners Colin Morrison & Jeff Metcalfe are proud to announce their collaboration with industry leader Metal Mulisha in the formation of a brand new Supercross support team who will assist six privateer riders competing in the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. The support team consists of both established veterans and young upstarts who will contest the west coast rounds of the tour.
The SKVI / Mulisha Support Rig will be supporting a strong 450 class roster consisting of Adam Enticknap, Tyler Enticknap, Colton Aeck and Alex Nagy. The popular Enticknap brothers and Colton Aeck are making their return to Supercross after injury-shortened 2017 seasons.
For Aeck, the opening round at Anaheim will be the first chapter in his remarkable return from the injuries he sustained at the Dallas round in 2017. "It's been a long road to recovery, but I feel like I am ready for 2018," said the Granada Hills native. "I'm stoked to be able to come back and race my motorcycle again, but I don't want to just make it back; I want to be better and stronger than I've ever been and I wouldn’t have been able to make ride competitively this season without help from these guys."
Nagy has consistently made the night show and is looking to take the next step this season on his new KTM. "I've been a solid night-show guy, but I have a good feeling about 2018 with my new bike. I hope to not only make some mains this year, but also score some solid points as well."
Also under the SKVI / Mulisha support umbrella are two 250 class riders, Broc Shomaker and Brock Leitner. Shoemaker looks to build off of his 2017 season, which was highlighted by his first career main event appearance at Arlington, while Leitner is looking to carry the momentum from his successful Canadian Motocross series campaign into the upcoming Supercross season.