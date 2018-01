Insight: 450SX Stats You Should Know

Since Davi Millsaps won’t be on the line this weekend at the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season opener (he’s out with injury), it means Chad Reed (who we assume will be) will have 99 more career main event starts than the next closest rider, Justin Brayton. Reed will also be the only rider with a 450SX championship to their name (two in his case). Further, at some point this season, Reed should pass Mike LaRocco (227 according to the Racer X Vault) in all-time career starts.

It got us thinking: how many starts do the rest of the key riders have? More so, how many wins? What about podiums? Well, we dug into the Racer X Vault to find out. Keep this guide handy throughout the season—it’s bound to win a few bench racing arguments.

#2 — Cooper Webb

First Year in 450SX: 2017

Career 450SX Starts: 12

Career 450SX Podiums: 1

Career 450SX Wins: 0

#3 — Eli Tomac

First Year in 450SX: 2014

(Note: Tomac raced four 2013 450SX races in the East while competing in 250SX West. He moved to the 450 class full time in 2014.)

Career 450SX Starts: 64

Career 450SX Podiums: 30

Career 450SX Wins: 13