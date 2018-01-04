Carmichael, Coombs, Pingree, Sallee on DMXS Radio

We always enjoy having Ricky Carmichael on the show leading up to the Monster Energy Supercross season, with his unique perspective as a five-time champion and on-track reporter again this year. We’ll get his thoughts on the field, new rule and venue changes, and whatever else the GOAT wants to throw into the mix. We’ll also get the latest on the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX), which returns to the Daytona International Speedway this March for the biggest two-day amateur supercross event in the world.

Racer X’s Davey Coombs is already in Anaheim and will give his final thoughts before we drop the gate on the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross this Saturday night.

David Pingree has been heroically fighting the historic California fires beside his brave fellow firefighters for many weeks in between his other moto duties. We’re glad things have finally been contained out West, and we look forward to catching up with Ping tonight.

Barrett Sallee is a college football writer/analyst for CBS and ESPN and is an actual Heisman voter, but also loves supercross and our show for some reason. We have a ton to cover tonight, with the College Football Playoff National Championship and Anaheim 1 going down within two days of each other.

