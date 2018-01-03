Justin Bogle Out for Anaheim 1

Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Justin Bogle will miss the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross opener this weekend in Anaheim, the team announced today. According to the team, Bogle is recovering from a practice crash suffered this off-season that has kept him off the bike for an “extended period of time.”

After joining the team this past off-season following a year with RCH Suzuki, Bogle sustained a concussion in a scary crash in his team debut at the 2017 Monster Energy Cup. In the announcement today, the team did not specify the exact injury that will keep Bogle sidelined this weekend.

“The off-season was rough on me,” Bogle said in a statement. “I had a crash at the Monster Energy Cup in October, and then had a similar issue while practicing in Florida. The second crash set me back. It’s tough, because both crashes were freak accidents. That’s how it goes in this sport sometimes. I had high expectations coming into the 2018 supercross series. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to reach some of those goals now. I need to get my body figured out before I can get back to racing. I should be able to line up to the gate soon.”