Exhaust: New Year’s Wishes

New Year’s Day doesn’t fall on January 1 in this business. New Year’s Day is Anaheim 1 day, which falls on January 6 this year. James Stewart once said his life was all about January 7, which was Anaheim 1, 2005. For those living the dirt bike life, this is New Year’s, Christmas, and your birthday all wrapped into one.

So, now, a few days after New Year’s Day but a few days before the New Year’s Day for Monster Energy Supercross, I have some wishes for 2018. Everyone wishes for a knock-down drag-out title battle to Vegas, or that everyone stays healthy. Those are obvious.

Here are smaller things that would be cool to see.

Super Cooper: Look, I know everyone wants to go all #deepfield, but the field is not as deep as it once was. Ryan Dungey and Trey Canard retired last year, we’ve lost Ryan Villopoto, Chad Reed is going to be limping out (I don’t even want to mention James Stewart not being in the field, so I’ll just put it in parentheses and we’ll make it a secret between you and me, okay) and the 250 class hasn’t graduated any 450 rookies with race wins to their credit. Revised pointing out rules allowed the likes of Justin Hill, Zach Osborne, Joey Savatgy, and Martin Davalos to stay in the 250s for 2018.

Supercross needs a few more contenders to really make #deepfield legit, because right now you’re looking at last year’s Anaheim 1 field minus Dungey and Canard. The answer to the star power problem lays within the walls of the Monster Energy/Knich/Factory Yamaha truck. Cooper Webb is supposed to have the talent and moxie to get this done. If Cooper gets in the hunt, it would change the complexion of this whole thing. That was be amazing for a sport that needs some new blood at the top.