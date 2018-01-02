With the opening round of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season set to take place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, this Saturday, we figured it was as good a time as any to repost the 2018 schedule, which was released in June by Feld Motor Sports.

The series travels to Houston for round two of the championship next weekend before returning to Anaheim for a second, and final, visit. The series will stay out West until traveling to Arlington on February 17.

Check out the full schedule below.

2018 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule