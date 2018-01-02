2018 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule
January 2, 2018 4:00pm
With the opening round of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season set to take place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, this Saturday, we figured it was as good a time as any to repost the 2018 schedule, which was released in June by Feld Motor Sports.
The series travels to Houston for round two of the championship next weekend before returning to Anaheim for a second, and final, visit. The series will stay out West until traveling to Arlington on February 17.
Check out the full schedule below.
|Round
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Region
|1
|January 6
|Anaheim, CA
|Angel Stadium
|West
|2
|January 13
|Houston, TX
|NRG Stadium
|West
|3
|January 20
|Anaheim, CA
|Angel Stadium
|West
|4
|January 27
|Glendale, AZ
|U. of Phoenix Stadium
|West
|5
|February 3
|Oakland, CA
|Oakland Alameda Coliseum
|West
|6
|February 10
|San Diego, CA
|Petco Park
|West
|7
|February 17
|Arlington, TX
|AT&T Stadium
|East
|8
|February 24
|Tampa, FL
|Raymond James Stadium
|East
|9
|March 3
|Atlanta, GA
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|East
|10
|March 10
|Daytona, FL
|Daytona Intl. Speedway
|East
|11
|March 17
|St. Louis, MO
|Dome at America's Center
|East
|12
|March 24
|Indianapolis, IN
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|East/West
|13
|April 7
|Seattle, WA
|Centurylink Field
|West
|14
|April 14
|Minneapolis, MN
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|East
|15
|April 21
|Foxborough, MA
|Gillette Stadium
|East
|16
|April 28
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|West
|17
|May 5
|Las Vegas, NV
|Sam Boyd Stadium
|East/West