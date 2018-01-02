2018 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule

January 2, 2018 4:00pm
2018 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule

With the opening round of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season set to take place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, this Saturday, we figured it was as good a time as any to repost the 2018 schedule, which was released in June by Feld Motor Sports.

The series travels to Houston for round two of the championship next weekend before returning to Anaheim for a second, and final, visit. The series will stay out West until traveling to Arlington on February 17.

Check out the full schedule below.

Round Date City Venue Region
1 January 6 Anaheim, CA Angel Stadium West
2 January 13 Houston, TX NRG Stadium West
3 January 20 Anaheim, CA Angel Stadium West
4 January 27 Glendale, AZ U. of Phoenix Stadium West
5 February 3 Oakland, CA Oakland Alameda Coliseum West
6 February 10 San Diego, CA Petco Park West
7 February 17 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium East
8 February 24 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium East
9 March 3 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium East
10 March 10 Daytona, FL Daytona Intl. Speedway East
11 March 17 St. Louis, MO Dome at America's Center East
12 March 24 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium East/West
13 April 7 Seattle, WA Centurylink Field West
14 April 14 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium East
15 April 21 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium East
16 April 28 Salt Lake City, UT Rice-Eccles Stadium West
17 May 5 Las Vegas, NV Sam Boyd Stadium East/West