Tomac, Weimer, Jefferson on Pulpmx Show

We’re back for another year! The Pulpmx Show presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing comes in with the last show before Anaheim 1 with host Steve Matthes welcoming in Kris Keefer to talk about what we expect to see at Anaheim, his love of the new ‘18 Husky FC450, moving to a new house and much more.

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac is the favorite for the 2018 450SX title and looking to get off to a quick start at the Big A. We’ll talk to Tomac about his off-season, his new training partner, thoughts on coming into ’18 as a 450 Class champion in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, and much more.

Smartop/MotoConcepts Honda’s Jake Weimer is a friend of the show and will be on to talk about his comeback from injury, how ready he is for 2018, the new Honda, how the Pulpmx sticker deal is coming together, and more.

Husqvarna media relations manager and former pro rider Andy Jefferson on tonight to talk about what his job entails, Keefer’s love of the new FC450, riding for Mitch Payton way back when, and more.

We’ll also have Jason Thomas from Fly Racing on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit and make us laugh.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the BTOSports.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We’ll also answer the N-Fab Question of the Day as well as read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun also right?

What you'll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 6PM PST/9PM EST and we'll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the Pulpmx App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

