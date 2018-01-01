SX Preview Show: Episode 5, The 250s

For the first time, our crack panel of Racer X experts (Xperts?) dives into 250 class predictions for Monster Energy Supercross. Normally, teams haven’t even announced which region that the top riders will compete in, but we’ve used a secret decoder ring to figure it out, plus, we know for certain that East and West Champions Zach Osborne and Justin Hill will return to defend their titles. Will they repeat? Is it time for some others to step up?

The list of contenders goes on and on, from the likes of Adam Cianciarulo and Aaron Plessinger trying to take that final championship step, to last year’s contenders Shane McElrath and Jordon Smith trying to hold the red plates to the end, to Christian Craig and Jeremy Martin trying to right 2017 campaigns that went wrong, to Joey Savatgy, who will try to finally to avenge his days spent on heartbreak ridge. There are plenty of riders that can get it done this year, but what type of pressure does that add?

Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, David Pingree, and Jason Thomas give you a guide to the 250 class in this final episode of our preview shows for 2018 Monster Energy Supercross. Anaheim is coming—watch all five episodes for maximum bench racing ammo once the season begins. Presented by Pro Taper, LS2 Helmets, and New Ray Toys.

COORDINATING PRODUCERS

Chase Stallo

Jason Weigandt

FIELD/POST PRODUCERS

Andrew "Gloop" Mahey

TEST TRACK DIRECTOR

Kyle Scott

GRAPHICS

Michelle McGettigan

STATISTICAL RESEARCH

Chase Stallo

HOSTS

Steve Matthes

David Pingree

Jason Thomas

Jason Weigandt

FILM COURTESY

Feld Motor Sports

Kyle Scott

Simon Cudby

Episode 1, #Whosnext?