450 Words: 2018 450 Class Team Guide

Honda HRC #14—Cole Seely Note: Seely has spent his entire 450 career with Honda HRC. In 2016, he signed a two-year extension, which will run through the end of 2018. #94—Ken Roczen Note: Roczen returns for a second year with the team, and will make his long-awaited return to racing at Anaheim 1. Roczen has been sidelined since Anaheim 2 2017 due to a dislocated wrist, dislocated elbow, and a compound fracture to his radius, which required 11 surgeries.

Seely and Roczen. Simon Cudby

Red Bull KTM #20—Broc Tickle Note: After RCH shut its doors at the end of 2017, Tickle signed with Red Bull KTM. He essentially took the spot vacated by Ryan Dungey, who announced his retirement last May. #25—Marvin Musquin Note: Musquin got a new contract this off-season that will keep him with the team through 2019.

Tickle (right) joins Marvin Musquin on Red Bull KTM. Simon Cudby

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS #4—Blake Baggett Note: Baggett signed with the team following the 2016 season, after which Yoshimura Suzuki announced it was closing down. He’ll return for a second year. #60—Benny Bloss Note: The 2015 AMA Horizon Award winner raced 250SX with the team in 2017, although he missed all but one round due to a shoulder injury. He’ll move to the 450 class full-time in 2018.

Blake Baggett is back for another year and will be joined by Benny Bloss. Simon Cudby

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna #21—Jason Anderson Note: In 2015, Anderson signed a long-term deal with the Bobby Hewitt-led Husqvarna team—the only person he’s raced for in his professional career—that runs through the end of 2018. We believe he’s re-upped to a further extension with the team. #15—Dean Wilson Note: When Christophe Pourcel announced he was walking away from supercross racing early in the 2017 season, Husqvarna picked up Wilson, who at the time was running his own program. He excelled and was re-signed at the end of the 2017 season.

Anderson will spend another year with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. Simon Cudby

AutoTrader.com/Yoshimura Suzuki #19—Justin Bogle Note: Like Broc Tickle, Bogle was left without a ride when RCH shut down. He landed with another Suzuki team—Autotrader/Yoshimura (JGR)—for 2018. #34—Weston Peick Note: Peick was re-signed this off-season. The 2018 season will mark his fourth year with the team.

Bogle joined the Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki team after RCH Racing shut down. John Basher/JGRMX

Monster Energy Kawasaki #3/#1—Eli Tomac Note: The 2017 450 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Champion agreed to a “multi-year” extension with the team in April. #33—Josh Grant Note: The veteran is back for another year alongside Tomac.

Tomac signed a multi-year extension with Monster Energy Kawasaki earlier this year. Jeff Kardas

Monster Energy/Knich/Factory Yamaha #2—Cooper Webb Note: Webb is back with factory Yamaha for his sophomore 450 campaign. He is now in his last year of his current deal with the team. #18—Davi Millsaps Note: Millsaps was signed this off-season from Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM, but sustained a fractured left elbow in a practice crash this off-season and is out for at least the first six rounds of supercross. #51—Justin Barcia Note: After not being re-signed by JGR this off-season, Barcia put together his own deal on a Honda for Monster Energy Cup. With Millsaps out, Barcia and the team agreed to a deal that will see him race at least the first six rounds of supercross.

Webb's contract with the team ends this year. Jeff Kardas

Smartop/MotoConcepts Racing #10—Justin Brayton Note: Brayton is back for a second year with the team. He’s coming off a second straight Australian Supercross title. #12—Jake Weimer Note: Weimer signed with the team after spending 2017 as a fill-in for JGR Suzuki. He sustained serious injuries in a practice crash this off-season, but hopes /2017/12/12/between-the-motos-jake-weimer to be ready for Anaheim 1. #55—Vince Friese Note: Friese is back for another year with the team.

Brayton spent his off-season racing supercross in Australia. Kyle Scott

H.E.P Motorsports Suzuki #39—Kyle Cunningham #48—Henry Miller #181—Dustin Pipes Notes: The new team will field a three-rider 450 squad in 2018 with support from Suzuki.

Dustin Pipes (above) will be joined by Kyle Cunningham and Henry Miller. H.E.P Motorsports

Nut Up/LVN100 Suzuki #58—Matt Bisceglia #72—Josh Hansen Notes: A new team for full-time 450SX, Hansen returns to the 450 class, and Bisceglia moves up from the 250s. Hansen is branding the team under his customary number 100 but earned AMA number 72, so we’ll see what number he’s wearing come Anaheim.

Hanny is back in 450SX for 2018. Simon Cudby