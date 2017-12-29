R2R Anaheim 1 VIP Packages Now Available

Encinitas, CA — A1 is less than 10 days away, and if you want VIP access like no other, here’s your chance. Road 2 Recovery is offering two different supercross experience packages at all 17 rounds of the 2018 season. Each week, R2R will team up with a different supercross team and rider to offer you a behind-the-scenes rig tour and autographed jersey. But that’s not all—the winners will also get to take part in the exclusive track walk and so much more. All packages offer something a little different, so make sure you check each week. Round 1 of the Monster Energy Supercross in Anaheim is now available on eBay by clicking the link below. Don’t miss your chance to bid on the R2R eBay auctions and enjoy the Ultimate Fan Package with unprecedented access.

All proceeds benefit the Road 2 Recovery’s injured Rider Fund that helps provide vital necessities to not only injured athletes, but also other programs that protect the riders, such as the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit and the SX/MX riders Ministries. Because of programs like these and the teams/companies that support R2R, Road 2 Recovery is happy to announce that they will be donating $50,000 to the Alpinestars Mobile Medical unit in 2018. With each experience won, your dollar goes to help multiple programs in the supercross community.

Monster Energy Anaheim Supercross VIP Credential Package for 4 includes: (4) VIP Credentials to Anaheim Supercross at Angel Stadium on Saturday, January 6, reserved seating in the exclusive Saint Archer Brew Pub (formally known as the Knot Hole) that includes access to a private bar, (4) all day/night pit passes, (4) passes to an exclusive track walk, catered lunch for (4) at the Parts Unlimited Hospitality Tent, and an autographed jersey from the West Coast Supercross Lites Champion Josh Hill.

Monster Energy Anaheim Supercross Pit Pass Ticket Package for 4 includes: (4) all day/night pit passes to Anaheim Supercross at Angel Stadium on Saturday, January 6, open seating in rider section 133-135 and 231-233, (4) passes to an exclusive track walk, catered lunch for (4) at the Parts Unlimited Hospitality Tent, and (4) Alpinestars Swag Bags.

Bidding is available now and ends December 31 at 7:30 a.m. PST. Be sure to check eBay throughout the 2018 supercross season for Ultimate Fan Packages for every race. R2R would like to thank Feld Motor Sports, Monster Energy, Alpinestars, Parts Unlimited, Josh Hill, and O’Neal Racing for their contributions for this auction.