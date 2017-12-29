250 Words: 2018 250 Class Team Guide

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki #17—Joey Savatgy Note: Savatgy was one of the riders saved by the new 250 pointing out rule the AMA adopted earlier this year. Instead of being forced to move to the 450 class, Savatgy is back with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, a team he’s been with since 2015. The last two years, Savatgy has lost out on the title in heartbreaking fashion. Will this be his year? We’ll find out on the East Coast. #29—Martin Davalos Note: The 250 class veteran is back for a second go-round with Pro Circuit. Davalos raced for the team from 2013-’14 and nearly won a title. He’s expected to race the West Region next year. #36—Austin Forkner Note: Forkner sustained a wrist injury this off-season, which will force him to the East Region. As a rookie in 2017, he finished sixth in the 250SX West Region. #92—Adam Cianciarulo Note: AC signed a multi-year extension with the team this past summer. After missing two straight SX seasons due to injury, he finished runner-up in the 250SX East Region in 2017. He’s expected to race West Region in 2018.

Cianciarulo signed a two-year extension with the team in August. Rich Shepherd

GEICO Honda #6—Jeremy Martin Note: Martin agreed to an extension with the team in July that will see him stay with the team through 2019. Although he won’t be moving to the 450 class full-time in 2018, as the original plan indicated, Martin will race the first three rounds of 2018 in 450SX. He’ll transition to the 250 for the East Region. #32—Christian Craig Note: After a sub-par year on the East Region, Craig will return to the West Region, where he battled for the title in 2016. #36—RJ Hampshire Note: The 2014 AMA Horizon Award recipient returns for his fourth year with the team. He recently signed a two-year extension with the team. Hampshire dealt with injuries during the 2017 250SX East Region and finished 19th overall. He’s expected to ride the East Region. #40—Chase Sexton Note: Next year will serve as Sexton’s rookie year in supercross. He missed all of 2017 after breaking his femur in practice in Atlanta. Look for him on the West Region with Craig. #66—Cameron McAdoo Note: The Iowa native began his rookie year with Smartop/MotoConcepts, but was released from his contract so he could join GEICO Honda on a two-year deal. Next year will be his first full season in supercross with the team.

The 2018 GEICO Honda squad. Simon Cudby

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM #26—Alex Martin Note: In his first year with the team in 2017, Martin missed most of the East Region due to injury. In five rounds raced, he secured two top five finishes, including a career-high second in Atlanta. Its expected he’ll race West Region in 2018. #28—Shane McElrath Note: McElrath won three races on the West Coast last year and was in the fight for the points lead before his bike broke in Arlington. He finished a distant second to eventual champion Justin Hill, but it was closer than the points indicate. He’s back in the West Region in 2018. #43—Sean Cantrell Notes: Cantrell made his pro debut with the team in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. He had an up-and-down year, finishing 14th in points. The East Region opener in Arlington will mark his supercross debut. #45—Jordon Smith Note: Smith was thisclose to winning the East Region in 2017 before crashing out of the season finale in Las Vegas. He’s back on the East Region and hoping to lock down his first career title.

Martin is back for another year with TLD. Rich Shepherd

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS #42—Dakota Alix Note: Alix scored a fill-in ride for the team in 2017 after Benny Bloss went down with injury. He’s got a full-time ride this year and will race the West Region. #56—Anthony Rodriguez Note: The former Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha rider was signed to an SX-only deal for 2018 after spending 2017 as a privateer. He’ll race the East Region next year.

Alix will race the West Region. Simon Cudby

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna #1/#16—Zach Osborne Note: The defending East Region champion will move to the 450 Class for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, but not before defending his supercross championship. #30—Mitchell Harrison Note: Following two years at Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha, Harrison signed with Husqvarna this off-season. He’ll race the West Region. #64—Michael Mosiman Note: Mosiman made his debut for the team in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, but missed much of the season due to a shoulder injury. He’ll debut in supercross on the East Coast alongside Osborne.

Mosiman makes his debut in supercross this year. Simon Cudby

AutoTrader.com/Yoshimura Suzuki #1/#46—Justin Hill Note: The defending 250SX West Region Champion signed a two-year deal with AutoTrader.com/Yoshimura Suzuki (JGR) this off-season, which will see him move to the 450 in 2019. He will defend his title out west. #47—Jimmy Decotis Note: Jimmy D landed a spot on the expanded JGR team after spending the last two years with GEICO Honda. #54—Phil Nicoletti Note: After missing much of last year with a dislocated ankle, shattered heel, and fractured lower fibula, Filthy Phil is back to contest the West Region. He’s currently on a SX-only deal. #76—Kyle Peters Note: After bouncing around smaller teams in the U.S. and racing in Australia, the former Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha ride lands a SX-only deal with JGR. He will be paired with Decotis on the East Region.

Decotis previously spent two years with GEICO Honda. Simon Cudby

Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha #23—Aaron Plessinger Note: Despite some rumors that Plessinger would jump to the 450 class, the former Rookie of the Year is back with the only team he’s ridden for in his pro career. Looks like AP will race the West Region. #24—Dylan Ferrandis Note: The former Grand Prix race-winner is back for a second year with the team. Currently recovering from a wrist injury sustained at the end of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, Ferrandis will race the East Region for a second-straight year. #31—Colt Nichols Note: Nichols is heading into his second year with the team. He recently sustained a broken upper arm in a practice crash which will force him to the East Region. #52—Mitchell Oldenburg Note: Oldenburg makes the jump from Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM. Despite a broken collarbone limiting him to just four races in supercross in 2017, Oldenburg collected two podiums, and finished in the top five at every round. He’ll race the West Region again. #62—Justin Cooper Note: The 2017 Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award winner made his debut with the team at Unadilla earlier this year and rode to an improbable second place moto finish. Most expect for the New Yorker to make his supercross debut in the East Region.

Ferrandis is expected to race the East Region this year. Rich Shepherd

Traders Racing #38—Luke Renzland Note: The New Jersey native is back for a second year with the team and will race the East Region. #131—Jayce Pennington Note: Pennington raced the final three rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross with the team after finishing his amateur career at Loretta Lynn’s. He sustained a broken scaphoid (non-displaced) in a recent practice crash at Georgia Practice Facility, but the team hopes he’ll be ready for the East Region.

Renzland is back for another year with Traders Racing. Rich Shepherd

51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha #11—Kyle Chisholm Note: After spending last year with Smartop/MotoConcepts Honda, the veteran landed a deal with 51Fifty Energy Drink Yamaha team. #63—Hayden Mellross Note: The Australian re-signed with the team this off-season. Next year will be his third with the team.

Chisholm signed with 51Fifty this off-season. Olivier De Vaulx

CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha #53—Bradley Taft Note: Taft missed most of his rookie supercross year due to a serious head injury. He is back with the team for a second year. #114—Brandon Hartranft Note: The New Jersey native will make his pro debut with the team in 2018.

Taft missed most of last year due to injury. Simon Cudby

IB Corp Racing #67—Justin Hoeft Note: Hoeft raced four rounds with the team last year, his rookie season in supercross. His best finish was a tenth in Seattle. He’s back for a second season in 2018. #137—Martin Castelo Note: Castelo is back for a second year with the team. #170—Michael Leib Note: The veteran was the recipient of the $100,000 dollar sponsorship the team awarded after a series of tryouts.

