SX Preview Show: Episode 4, Changes Are Coming
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. But what about a small tweak here and there? Feld Motor Sports announced changes to Monster Energy Supercross in 2018, including three events with a Triple Crown (three main events) format, revised points structure, the elimination of semi races, and an additional East/West 250SX race. Will these changes make a difference? Are more changes coming? The sport is getting more popular to watch, but it’s also hurting from a participation perspective. Teams and sponsors are becoming more flexible to try to find solutions. We grabbed Racer X editor in chief Davey Coombs (who is also president of MX Sports Pro Racing, which runs the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship) to get some perspective on the industry, as well as ex-pros Jason Thomas and David Pingree to get some perspective on the new formats. Steve Matthes joins in for a rant at the end. Yes, some things don’t change. Presented by Pro Taper, LS2 Helmets, and New Ray Toys.
