Shot Race Gear Signs Kyle Chisholm

Corona, CA — Shot Race Gear announces Kyle Chisholm will be racing 2018 supercross/motocross series wearing Shot Race Gear aboard his 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha YZ250F/YZ450F.

Chisholm will race 250 West/450 East supercross and 450 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross wearing Shot Race Gear. Fresh off a top-10 overall finish in last year’s supercross campaign, Chisholm will make his Shot Race Gear debut at Anaheim Supercross on January 6, 2018.

MTA Distributing National Marketing Manager Jeff Laird said, “Kyle is a talented racer, easy to work with, and he brings his top caliber racing experience to the Shot Race Gear brand. When we started working on 2018 contracts, our goal was to find a top-level professional racer with a good demeanor on and off the track and we believe Kyle will be a great brand ambassador for Shot Race Gear.”

2018 marks the 25th year Shot Race Gear has been designing race gear for top-level professionals and weekend warriors. For 2018, Shot offers three different lines to meet all riders needs and budget without sacrificing quality.

“Last year in the summer, I raced up in Canada and had the chance to wear Shot Gear,” Chisholm said. “It was my first time wearing the gear and I really liked it, the fit is great, it looks good, and I am excited to work with a new gear company. I spoke with Shot and I am excited to be part of the Shot Race team for 2018.”

Look out for the #11 Shot Race Gear/51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha YZ250F of Kyle Chisholm at the gate drop of the 2018 West Coast 250 Supercross Series in Anaheim, California.

For more information about Shot Race Gear, visit www.shotracegear.com