Justin Brayton is coming off his second straight Australian Supercross Championship. Following the championship, Brayton traveled to Geneva, Switzerland, and finished third behind Marvin Musquin and Jason Anderson. Brayton feels he is coming into Anaheim 1 in full race form—his second season with Smartop/MotoConcepts. We caught up with him at Lake Elsinore as he prepares for the 2018 season.