Actually Fun Gift Guide: Dunlop & Five Gloves

Welcome to the 2017 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide, presented by Ride365.com. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try Ride365.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products.
Did your significant other forget to get you a brand-new dirt bike again this year? Instead of stomping around the house like an 8-year-old, why don’t you take some of that Christmas money you got and invest in your current bike?
Most of us need new tires. Believe me, every time I show up to the track I spot at least seven to eight people who could use new treads. If you’re looking to upgrade this year, check out the new Dunlop Geomax MX3s. It targets soft-to-intermediate terrain and covers a greater range of terrain types. Don’t think this is a good tire? Well, every winner of the Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship for the last six (!!!!) years has run this tire. Think about that.
Block-in-a-Block Progressive Cornering Block Technology in the rear tire provides more progressive cornering action and aids in slide control. The tire features enhanced handling and improved knob durability via more flex and less knob-tearing through its recessed carcass design.
Pricing varies, so check out the chart below and visit dunlopmotorcycletires.com to get yours today.
|Item Number
|Size
|MSRP
|45079752
|60/100-10
|$ 45.65
|45079802
|60/100-12
|$ 48.24
|45079742
|60/100-14
|$ 46.94
|45079777
|70/100-17
|$ 56.88
|45079048
|70/100-19
|$ 64.88
|45079466
|80/100-21
|$ 131.96
|45079067
|70/100-10
|$ 46.83
|45079494
|80/100-12
|$ 52.69
|45079035
|90/100-14
|$ 65.76
|45079395
|100/100-18
|$ 125.50
|45221678
|110/100-18
|$ 119.33
|45221648
|120/90-18
|$ 119.33
|45079283
|90/100-16
|$ 74.75
|45079941
|100/90-19
|$ 138.73
|45079709
|110/90-19
|$ 148.90
|45079417
|120/80-19
|$ 154.47
You’ll probably need a pair of gloves to go along with those sweet new tires. The MXF ProRider S Glove is new from FIVE GLOVES and retails for $49.99. The palm is made of Nanofront and provides a great feel and grip, and the thumbs feature comfort gel at grip contact points in order to reduce the risk of blisters. Available at your local MTA Dealer.
