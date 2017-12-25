Actually Fun Gift Guide: Dunlop & Five Gloves

Welcome to the 2017 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide, presented by Ride365.com. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try Ride365.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products.

Did your significant other forget to get you a brand-new dirt bike again this year? Instead of stomping around the house like an 8-year-old, why don’t you take some of that Christmas money you got and invest in your current bike?

Most of us need new tires. Believe me, every time I show up to the track I spot at least seven to eight people who could use new treads. If you’re looking to upgrade this year, check out the new Dunlop Geomax MX3s. It targets soft-to-intermediate terrain and covers a greater range of terrain types. Don’t think this is a good tire? Well, every winner of the Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship for the last six (!!!!) years has run this tire. Think about that.