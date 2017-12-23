SX Preview Show: Episode 3, Mystery Men
It's ye olde annual conversation: are Chad Reed and James Stewart finished as contenders for race wins? With Reed on the ropes and Stewart not announcing any racing plans, it would appear the sun has set on two superstars, but these guys still move the needle with the fans. In fact, this might be our most popular episode of all! They're not the only former race winners shrouded in doubt, as both Davi Millsaps and Justin Barcia are big question marks heading in 2018. Meanwhile, James’ brother Malcolm has yet to announce plans as well. What's next for the mystery men of Monster Energy Supercross? In episode three of our five part series, Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, David Pingree, and Jason Thomas dive in to the future prospects for Reed, James Stewart, Barcia, Millsaps, and Malcolm Stewart.
COORDINATING PRODUCERS
Chase Stallo
Jason Weigandt
FIELD/POST PRODUCERS
Andrew "Gloop" Mahey
TEST TRACK DIRECTOR
Kyle Scott
GRAPHICS
Michelle McGettigan
STATISTICAL RESEARCH
Chase Stallo
HOSTS
Steve Matthes
David Pingree
Jason Thomas
Jason Weigandt
FILM COURTESY
Feld Motor Sports
Kyle Scott
Simon Cudby