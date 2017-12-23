Actually Fun Gift Guide: Troy Lee Designs & Leatt

Welcome to the 2017 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide, presented by Ride365.com. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try Ride365.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products. Troy Lee’s artwork was so good that it leaped over all barriers of team sponsorships and rider rivalries. Back in the eighties and nineties, when custom-painted helmets were the rage, Troy’s logo was on every top rider’s helmet. His painted lids looked so cool that no one could say no, regardless of their helmet or gear sponsor, or if the rider next to him on the gate was running a TLD paint job, too.

Troy Lee Designs has expanded massively since then, now with its own helmets, its own gear and even its own team, TLD/Red Bull KTM. Troy’s company also makes cool casual stuff, including this TLD/KTM squad jacket, and this Honda backpack. The jacket ($111.20) is the same one worn by the likes of McElrath, A-Mart, Smith, and Cantrell at the races, as well as the team staff. The backpack probably strikes up images of Cole Seely, who’s been with Honda for years and still runs TLD gear (and he got his start racing with the TLD team). The backpack costs $79. Finish off your shopping with a two-pack of underwear for $60.00. Visit troyleedesigns.com to purchase.

While TLD built its rep on style, Leatt broke through on the safety front, starting with neck braces. Knee braces are part of the arsenal now, too, including the X-Frame brace, which features thin hinges on the inside for superior bike feel, and a stronger hinge on the outside for protection. A pair costs $449.99.

For kids, the Fusion Vest 2.0 Junior ($229.99) provides all-in-one body protection. CE-tested and certified as Personal Protective Equipment, it protects the chest, back, shoulders, and flank regions. It also has a built-in neck brace structure that is engineered to snap off in an emergency. It also has a collarbone cut-out that assists in protecting fragile bones.

While Leatt is known for protection, its new GPX 1.5 GripR Glove ($24.99) goes the other way. This is a non-impact protection glove, designed to be extra light for better feel and air flow. Visit leatt.com for more information.

