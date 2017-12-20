Ride Engineering Releases Performance Link for 2018 RM450Z

With most people trying to get the new 2018 RMZ450 balanced at 115mm of race sag with poor results, Ride Engineering has developed a longer linkage arm to provide a solution to this condition.

With the Ride Link, race sag at 108mm and the fork height between 5-7mm, all test riders agreed the bike felt balanced, that the tall sensation was reduced, and, with proper springs and valving, was ready to tackle the roughest track conditions. There was no longer an unpredictable feeling from the bike riding too low in the stroke, providing the rider much-needed confidence to push.

The Ride Link retails for $209.95. Visit ride-engineering.com for more information about this product.