In the Mag, On the Web: Supercross Landlord

"I'll meet you out there at 9:10 tomorrow morning," Jeff Ward said to me over the phone. "You know where that driving range is, right?" That next morning, I rolled out of Dana Point, motored south down the 5 to the Ortega Highway in San Juan Capistrano, slot car-raced through Cleveland National Forest, drove into Lake Elsinore, and pinned it down Interstate 15 south to exit 88 and Temescal Canyon Road. I took a left turn into the driving range. Adjacent to it was a gravel lot where a lady was operating a hot dog stand covered by a colorful umbrella. That's where I found Wardy, the Kawasaki factory racing legend and seven-time AMA Supercross/Motocross Champion. I grabbed my recorder and phone, climbed into Wardy's SUV, and the two of us continued down a long, bumpy, and dusty gravel road. "Like I was telling you before, Jerry is from the old school," said Ward of his father-in-law, Jerry Deleo.

“He does everything on a handshake. He’s helped so many people out around here. Somebody might need help with something or might be short on money, and Jerry just steps in. You know Ricky Fowler? Jerry helped fund his early golf career. He’s really out for everyone around here. He’s been out here so long. Every morning, he wakes up at 4:30, puts on an old pair of pants and a sweatshirt, and gets on his dozer. He’s sort of a legend around here.” Jerry Deleo owns the Corona Clay Company. Its website states, “Corona Clay Company is a family owned and operated business since 1948, incorporated 10 years later. We here at Corona Clay Company guarantee our product 100%. In our over 50 years of business, we have not had any complaints that we were not able to rectify.” The big crusher–the dynamo of the entire Corona Clay Company empire—mines and refines red-brick-colored clay that, when ground and screened to a 1/8-inch minus size, comes to life in the infield sections of the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Los Angeles Angels baseball diamonds. But I wasn’t here to check out the ball yard dirt; rather, I was here to see the six factory supercross tracks that are built and maintained on Deleo’s company’s property. That’s why I came to meet the man in person.

"Jerry and his tracks are synonymous with our sport, and every AMA Supercross Champion from Wardy to Ryan Dungey has spent endless hours riding on them." Simon Cudby