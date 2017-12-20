GEICO Honda, RJ Hampshire Agree to Extension

GEICO Honda announced today that they’ve agreed to terms on a two-year extension with RJ Hampshire that will keep him with the team through 2020. The deal was announced in a short post on the team’s Instagram account.

“Happy to announce we have signed @rjhampshire to a two year extension through 2020!”

Hampshire, who turned pro after winning the 2014 AMA Horizon Award, has spent his entire professional career with the team. After dealing with injuries throughout much of 2017, Hampshire, a native of Florida, picked up his first professional win at the MXGP of USA in Jacksonville.