Bench Racing Ammo: Flying at the Test Track

We hear every single season how so-and-so rider is “absolutely flying” at the supercross test track. How a rider has never felt better on his bike and we’ll all see come Anaheim 1 just how fast said rider is. Most of the time, these predictions don’t mean much, but sometimes they do. I remember two years ago, Seth Rarick told me how fast Alex Martin was going outdoors before the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship kicked off, and when it did, A-Mart won the second national of the year—the first of his career.

Generally, though, it’s an effort in frustration to pair up any pre-season talk with the actual, you know, results.

That still didn’t stop us from sending out some texts to riders, gear guys, industry guys, and media guys to ask them about the most impressive guy they’ve seen this off-season. Of course, those who responded haven’t seen everyone, so it’s a totally non-scientific response. That still didn’t stop us.

Here you go, place your bets accordingly. (Actually, don’t.)