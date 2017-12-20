Actually Fun Gift Guide: Scott Sports

Welcome to the 2017 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide, presented by Ride365.com. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try Ride365.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products.
Black/White Prospect—$89.99
The Scott Prospect is a favorite throughout the industry and is worn by riders like Justin Barcia, Blake Baggett, and Justin Hill. Thanks to the extra tall and wide lens, your field of view is maximized and you can see all the lines where you can make up time on your buddies. The articulated outriggers are designed to accommodate for helmet compatibility and maximize comfort—there’s less of a pulling sensation across your face and they sit more comfortably to allow for hours of riding. The lens lock system keeps everything in place no matter how hard you get roosted, but are user-friendly enough to easily swap out lenses. Speaking of lenses, the Prospect comes with two—clear and chrome are included in the standard $89.99 price. The wide non-slip silicone goggle strap will keep them in place, but how you place them is up to you; goons need not apply.
Blue/Yellow WFS Prospect—$99.95
The WPS is Scott’s roll off-system. For $99.95, you can keep your vision in the worst of conditions. Instead of worrying about the weather, you can focus on your technique. There is a clear non-stick film that helps create a seal to keep water from getting between your roll-offs and the lens. Whether it’s the weather that’s affecting your vision or if you simply can’t seem to ever find the front of the pack, the WPS Prospect will keep your sight open—even if you’re one of those riders who stares at their front fender while they ride. Thanks to the tool-less system, the canisters snap directly into the pins on the front of the lens. You can quickly and easily lock them into place faster than you can dump the clutch.
Goggle Case—$42.50
The Scott Goggle Case will keep you organized and keep all the dirt from your gear bag out of your moto spectacles. There’s room for five pairs of goggles, tear-offs, roll-offs, nose guards, lenses, and whatever else you need to keep the precision of your vision. These aren’t Pokemon, but if you do want to collect all ten color ways of the Scott Prospect, you’ll need to pick up two Scott Goggle cases for $42.50 a piece.
