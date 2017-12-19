OTOR Issue 170

Issue #170 issue and last for 2017 of this bi-weekly motorcycle sport magazine, tackling the latest races and issues in MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK, as well as general motorcycling and accessories with the best blogs and photographs.

In OTOR 170:

Inside the Empire: What’s it like inside the most prolific team in MXGP? We hovered around the awning of the Red Bull KTM team and grabbed exclusive words with the stars and staff.

The Top Five: After looking at the best-performing MX2 riders in the last issue, it is now the turn of the premier class: did Herlings pip Cairoli? Did two rookies really make the list?

The 6: Neil Morrison cherry-picks six key moments from the 2017 MotoGP series and dissects their importance and relevance in a memorable term of Grand Prix stories.

Rev the Retro: The last road test of the year sees Roland rolling back the years to put Kawasaki’s refashioned Z900RS through its pace.