MXGP Announces Video Edit Contest

Youthstream is excited to start for the very first time a Video Edit Contest for all MXGP fans. The contest started December 15, 2017, lasts until January 15, 2018, and gives anyone a chance to become a winner. The Video Edit competition has four simple steps for contestants to follow:

Download MXGP-provided footage and audio here. Make a one- to three-minute edit. Upload your edit by January 15, 2018 at 6 p.m. CET here. Get chosen as the Best Edit and win two VIP Gold Skybox passes to the 2018 MXGP of your choice, an MXGP-TV season pass, and a copy of MXGP 3, the official motocross video game.

One lucky winner will be chosen as the best edit after January 15, so good luck and get to editing.