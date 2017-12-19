MA Imposes Four-Year Ban on Matt Moss for Positive Drug Test

Motorcycling Australia, Australia’s sports-governing body, announced today that Matt Moss has been banned for four years after testing positive for Ostarine, a SARM (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator) that mimics the effects of anabolic steroids, in a test administered on May 22, 2016 in Murray Bridge, South Australia.

The Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) acknowledged the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) today, which means Moss will be ineligible to participate as an athlete or support person in any sports that have adopted a World Anti-Doping Agency anti-doping policy until July 15, 2020. The ban is backdated to July 15, 2016 to account for time served under a provisional suspension, according to the release. The ban also includes the disqualification of any results from the date the sample was taken, as well as the forfeiture of any medals, prizes, or points.

The decision comes just over a year after Matt’s twin brother, Jake, was also issued a four-year ban for violating Articles 2.1 and 2.2 of the policy “for the presence of prohibited substances in an athlete’s sample and the use of a prohibited substance” for testing positive for Ostarine. In August of that year, Jake announced he was resigning from the National Pump/Monster Energy Kawasaki team “deciding to focus on his family and career away from competitive motocross and supercross racing.” Jake is not eligible to return until July 15, 2020.

Matt won premier class championships in the 2013 and 2014 in the Australian MX Nationals, as well as the Australian Supercross titles in those same years and was part of Team Australia’s only podium appearance at the Motocross of Nations, in 2011 at St Jean d’Angely, France.

Matt competed in the U.S. in 2010, 2012, and 2014. His best overall finish was a third in the 250SX West Region while with the now defunct JDR KTM team. His latest U.S. appearance included a run through the first five 450SX rounds in 2014, where he collected an 11th place finish at the season opener in Anaheim.