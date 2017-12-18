Ryan Villopoto Amateur MX Cup Track Map Released

How about a racer's ultimate surprise when you give them the logo of the RV Cup in their stocking on Christmas morning? Today is the last day to save $20 per entry for the inaugural Ryan Villopoto Amateur Motocross Cup, presented by Alpinestars. Early registration remains open through today.

For those that cannot pre-register, the gates at Pala Raceway will open on Thursday, December 28 at 12:00 p.m. Registration will be opening at the same time, so riders will have plenty of time before the riders meeting at the Pala Casino at 6 p.m.

With input from Ryan Villopoto, the track crew will be making the changes to the great dirt of Pala Raceway. The theme for the RV Cup is a slower average speed in the design.

For more information, visit RVMXCup.com. The RV Cup dates are December 30 through January 2, 2018.

Tentative Schedule

December 28, 2017: 12:00 p.m. — Rider Move-In and Registration Opens

4:00 p.m. — Official Track Walk with Ryan Villopoto

6:00 p.m. — Mandatory Riders/Mechanics Meeting, Pala Casino

December 29, 2017: 7:30 a.m. — Timed Practice for every class

December 30-January 2, 2018: 7:30 a.m. — Racing begins each day

