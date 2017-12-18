Cianciarulo, Hahn, Wey on PulpMX Show

Tonight the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and FLY Racing, comes in with some serious SX previewing by host Steve Matthes. He will welcome into the studio Nick Wey, who will share some insight from the test tracks and what he’s been up to since retiring.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo is a show favorite, and since Wey is working with him, he’ll be on to talk about how his pre-season prep has been going, whether he’s racing the East or West Region, working with NYK and much more.

Wil Hahn is the manager over at Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha, and we’ll have him on tonight to talk about how his riders look going into the season, what he’s learned from a year on the job, and whether he’s going to race a 125 this summer or not.

We’ll also have Jason Thomas from FLY Racing on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

