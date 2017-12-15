Racer X Films: Honda HRC and GEICO Honda Team Intros

Honda held a media day at their private test track in Corona, CA to introduce their 250 and 450 factory riders for 2018. Ken Roczen and Cole Seely make up the Honda HRC team in the 450 class and 250 class riders on GEICO Hondas will be Jeremy Martin, Christian Craig, RJ Hampshire, Chase Sexton, and Cameron McAdoo. They spun a bunch of laps and are all looking fast. Ken Roczen made some serious statements with his riding and his butt patch, don't count him out for 2018.