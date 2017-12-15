Pro Circuit Releases 2018 CRF250R Exhaust
CORONA, CA — Honda's new 2018 CRF250R with dual headers and dual mufflers is in big demand, and Pro Circuit has performance exhausts for the new Honda machine. Superior performance, and significant power gains are what's on tap with both our Ti-6 and T-6 systems. Also, a T-6 slip-on silencer with removable spark arrestors is available.
Pro Circuit has built its reputation on championship-winning performance products, and 2018 is no different. Equip your new Honda CRF250R with the latest Pro Circuit Ti-6 or T-6 exhaust system and leave your competition in the dust.
The Ti-6 Pro Titanium Exhaust System is designed for the AMA Pro racer competing in AMA/Monster Energy Supercross, Amsoil Arenacross or Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series. Engineered to meet strict AMA/FIM sound regulations, the Ti-6 Pro system provides superior performance while complying with the series’ sound regulations. The Ti-6 Pro exhaust system is constructed from high-grade titanium throughout with carbon fiber end-caps for a factory look. Top Pro-level teams look to Pro Circuit for products that win.
The Ti-6 Titanium Exhaust System is designed for both closed-course and off-road racers. It's the ideal system for AMA Amateur events or any rider or racer looking for winning performance, legendary durability and a professional look. The Pro Circuit Ti-6 System is equipped with removable USFS-approved spark arrestors, making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.
The T-6 Stainless Steel Exhaust System is designed for both closed-course and off-road competition.
The T-6 Stainless Steel Slip-On Silencer is for riders looking for an inexpensive, easy-to-install, durable performance silencer that can bolt right onto their stock head pipe. The T-6 Slip-On is constructed of stainless steel and high quality aluminum for increased durability. The T-6 Slip-On is a great option for any rider looking for an increase in performance on a small budget. Removable USFS approved spark arrestors are included to make it easier to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing.
Ti-6 Pro/Ti-6 Features Include:
- Improved performance
- Lighter weight than OEM system
- High-grade titanium material used throughout
- Carbon fiber end-caps
- Superior strength mounting brackets for durability
- Asymmetrical muffler design allows for increased packing volume
- Removable USFS-approved spark arrestors (Ti-6 System only)
- TIG precision welding
- Made in the USA
T-6/T-6 Slip-On Features Include:
- Improved performance
- Stainless steel end-caps
- Aluminum canisters
- Superior strength mounting brackets for durability
- Asymmetrical muffler design allows for increased packing volume
- Removable USFS-approved spark arrestors
- TIG precision welding
- Made in the USA
Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.