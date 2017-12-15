Pro Circuit Releases 2018 CRF250R Exhaust

CORONA, CA — Honda's new 2018 CRF250R with dual headers and dual mufflers is in big demand, and Pro Circuit has performance exhausts for the new Honda machine. Superior performance, and significant power gains are what's on tap with both our Ti-6 and T-6 systems. Also, a T-6 slip-on silencer with removable spark arrestors is available.

Pro Circuit has built its reputation on championship-winning performance products, and 2018 is no different. Equip your new Honda CRF250R with the latest Pro Circuit Ti-6 or T-6 exhaust system and leave your competition in the dust.

The Ti-6 Pro Titanium Exhaust System is designed for the AMA Pro racer competing in AMA/Monster Energy Supercross, Amsoil Arenacross or Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series. Engineered to meet strict AMA/FIM sound regulations, the Ti-6 Pro system provides superior performance while complying with the series’ sound regulations. The Ti-6 Pro exhaust system is constructed from high-grade titanium throughout with carbon fiber end-caps for a factory look. Top Pro-level teams look to Pro Circuit for products that win.