Jeremy Seewer Lands Two-Year MXGP Deal

Jeremy Seewer has found a landing spot for the 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship season. Wilvo Yamaha announced today that they’ve agreed to a two-year deal with the Swiss rider to compete in the MXGP Class. Seewer will join countryman Arnaud Tonus and Scot Shaun Simpson on the team.

"I am happy that Yamaha had interest in me immediately because I feel like I have a bit of a connection with them through my support network and iXS, my gear brand,” Seewer said in a team statement. “This made the decision to sign with Yamaha really easy. I have been to the Wilvo Yamaha team's headquarters in The Netherlands and it looked really good to me. It seems they have big plans for the future.”

After finishing runner-up the past two years in MX2, Seewer, due to the 23-under rule, signed with Suzuki to compete in MXGP in 2018. That deal was eventually nullified when Suzuki pulled support from the series this off-season.

Seewer, 23, said he’s already begun testing with the team for next year.

“I've already been riding on Arnaud Tonus' bike, which was a bit strange because I have been riding a different manufacturer my whole life. Changing to Yamaha, I was really excited and interested to know how it will be. I was so surprised at how my first ride on the bike went. After a few laps, I felt at home already and that was without making any changes to the bike. I didn't even change the handlebars or anything, I just rode it how Arnaud rides it. It was quite funny; with no changes, I could already throw some scrubs and stuff after only a few laps. I felt good immediately; it's a good bike. I will only need to make some changes to make it more comfortable for me and to suit my riding style, but I already know the base is really good."

Yamaha Motor Europe MX racing manager Erik Eggens added, "This is a very exciting signing for Yamaha and also for the team at Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP. Jeremy is one of the most talented and strongest riders to come out of MX2, which everyone knows as he was the vice world champion twice in a row over the last two years. He has been strong and consistent, and I am confident that he is a rider who will achieve a lot in the MXGP class. Obviously the first year, he will need to learn the bike (and) team, and since it's his first season in MXGP, he will need to learn the new class too. We have already seen him out on the 450 at The Nations and a couple of other times, so I am confident he will do well."