Actually Fun Gift Guide: KTM

Welcome to the 2017 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide, presented by Ride365.com. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try Ride365.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products.

KTM used to be a niche brand, far outside the mainstream of the “big four” Japanese brands. Riders within the KTM cult loved to show their loyalty by running KTM-branded products on and off the track. These days, KTM is right in the center of the action in virtually every motorcycle discipline, so they’ve got a much larger audience to feed. That means more products!

KTM lovers old and new will dig these items, starting with the 1:12 scale replica of a 450 SX-F, which retails for $24.99. Put one of these on your desk so you can imagine riding a KTM even when you’re not actually riding a KTM.