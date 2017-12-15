Actually Fun Gift Guide: KTM

Actually Fun
Gift Guide KTM

December 15, 2017 10:00am
by:

Welcome to the 2017 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide, presented by Ride365.com. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try Ride365.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products.

KTM used to be a niche brand, far outside the mainstream of the “big four” Japanese brands. Riders within the KTM cult loved to show their loyalty by running KTM-branded products on and off the track. These days, KTM is right in the center of the action in virtually every motorcycle discipline, so they’ve got a much larger audience to feed. That means more products!

KTM lovers old and new will dig these items, starting with the 1:12 scale replica of a 450 SX-F, which retails for $24.99. Put one of these on your desk so you can imagine riding a KTM even when you’re not actually riding a KTM.

Visit your KTM dealer to purchase.
Ogio has built an exclusive back pack for KTM fans. The Throttle Bag has plenty of room for big and small stuff, plus those distinctive orange colors will make it that much easier to pick out from everyone else’s pack. It costs $99.99.

Visit your KTM dealer to purchase.
The bag makes a nice match with the KTM Replica Team Hardshell Jacket, which is water repellent and wind-proof. Looks just like the stuff you see KTM riders, mechanics, and team staff wearing at the track—don’t you want to dress like Roger? It costs $179.99. 

Visit your KTM dealer to purchase.
Oh, and what about that actual KTM motorcycle? The Akrapovic Slip-on Line mimics the mufflers you’ll see on Marvin Musquin and Broc Tickle’s bikes. More power, less weight. It costs $649.99. See your KTM dealer to grab 'em.

Visit your KTM dealer to purchase.
