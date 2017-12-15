450 Words: Honda Media Day

Yesterday Honda introduced the media to its GEICO Honda and Honda HRC teams for 2018. The lineups include Ken Roczen and Cole Seely for Team HRC Honda and Jeremy Martin, Christian Craig, RJ Hampshire, Chase Sexton, and Cameron McAdoo for GEICO Honda. It also re-introduced the returning team manager for HRC Honda, Eric Kehoe, as well as the new team manager for GEICO Honda, Dan Bentley.

The craze of the day was, of course, Ken Roczen. How is he doing, what is the status of his arm, how is he adapting to his new limitations, is his speed still there? It was a bit of a media frenzy around Ken, to be honest, but with Ken living in Florida and spending the last month in Central California doing boot camp at Castillo Ranch with Adam Cianciarulo and Adam and Tyler Enticknap, not many have really seen Ken ride other than in a few of his Instagram videos here and there. He is one of the stars of the sport and definitely the biggest story and X-factor going into next season. The media day was a good opportunity to speak to Ken and the rest of the factory Honda teams, from mechanics to truck drivers, managers, man friends, and other team sponsors.