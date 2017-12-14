Superprestigio Flat Track To Stream Live on FansChoice.tv

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — U.S. fans looking to experience this year’s Superprestigio flat track extravaganza in real time from Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday, December 16, 2017, are in luck, as the entire afternoon and evening’s festivities will be livestreamed on FansChoice.tv.

The racing begins with a riders’ presentation at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST, with heat races beginning at 12:30 p.m. EST/9:30 a.m. PST, last chance qualifiers beginning at 1:20 p.m. EST/10:20 a.m. PST, and the first of three final events (in three different classes) beginning at 2:00 p.m. EST/11:00 a.m. PST. Please note that the Superprestigio livestream is only available to viewers in the U.S.

American Flat Frack fans will have a lot to cheer for, too, with U.S. riders Briar Bauman and J. D. Beach taking on some of the best flat track racers on earth, including seven world champions. Seven-time Grand National Champion Chris Carr will be the color commentator for the livestream, and flat track fans can follow American Flat Track’s website (americanflattrack.com) and Facebook page for updates all weekend.

Coverage can be seen at fanschoice.tv/watch -live/superprestigio , and more information about the 2017 Superprestigio is available at dtxbarcelona.com.

Next up for the stars of American Flat Track is the Bigger, Faster and Better DAYTONA TT on March 15, 2018, at Daytona International Speedway. Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now via Daytona International Speedway’s website here or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.