Moose Racing Partners with Cycle Trader/Rock River Yamaha

Moose Racing would like to welcome the Cycle Trader/Rock River Yamaha race team to its extended list of teams and riders for 2018.

The Cycle Trader/Rock River Yamaha will consist of Bradley Taft, Alex Ray, and Brandon Hartranft.

The team has a history of bringing new, young talent to Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Their professional image both on and off the track is what Moose Racing and other sponsors strive to be part of. Under the guidance of team manager Christina Denney and team owner Mike DuClos, the team is looking for great success in 2018.