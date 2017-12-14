Insight: Refining Brayton

Last year, in his first year with the Smartop/MotoConcepts Honda racing team, Justin Brayton finished 12th in the 450 Class in Monster Energy Supercross. It’s not a bad finish, considering that he crashed out of one race and missed the next with an injury, but it certainly wasn’t what he was used to. Previously a solid top-five or top-seven rider capable of flashes of brilliance, the Iowan is changing his program this off-season to try and be better, earlier, in 2018. Compared to the slow start he suffered at the beginning of 2017—he went 15-17 at the first two rounds—he hopes these changes will provide the antidote and getting him back toward the front. Brayton has a different program than his competitors. For the past two years, he’s headed to Australia to race their supercross series before the one in the U.S. started up. The good thing about it was that he made some money Down Under, and, hey, Australia in the summer isn’t a bad place to be, right? The bad thing about it is that Brayton felt like he wasn’t as ready as he could have been coming into Anaheim 2017. This year, he took steps to make sure that didn’t happen.

Brayton won his second straight Australian Supercross title earlier this year. MotoOnline.com.au

“I did it a lot different this year in Australia. I got my own practice track close by. I had a practice bike this year and pretty much set up my whole program like I was over here [in the U.S.] preparing, where last year I didn’t do that,” Brayton told us on the PulpMX Show on Monday. “[Last year] we basically hung out on the beach as a family. Then when I came back here, I was way behind the eight ball. So, this year I knew if I wanted to come back to the States and be competitive, that I obviously needed to do it the right way. That’s what I did. I feel so much better already, just the few days that I’ve been out here in California. I feel good on the bike. There’s going to be no changes at all to my bike, so that’s nice.” And then there was the issue with the motorcycle. Brayton didn’t ride the all-new, late-arriving 2017 CRF450R last year in Australia, and had limited time once back in the U.S. to learn about the machine. “I believe it was December 6 or 7 last year when I first rode the new 2017 in stock form,” he says. “We’re way ahead of the game this year compared to last year. I lined up for Anaheim last year with pretty much a stock chassis and suspension on it, which is pretty tough to do in supercross.” Speaking as a former factory mechanic, that’s less than ideal with a new model. I spoke with MCR Honda manager Tony Alessi about Brayton, and Alessi reported that Brayton is very pleased with his bike this year and wants to go into Anaheim with the settings he has now.

Brayton will return to Smartop/MotoConcepts for the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season. Jeff Kardas