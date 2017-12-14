250 Words: KTM’s New Track, Bikes, and Riders

Last week KTM introduced its 2018 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition alongside team introductions for Red Bull KTM, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM, and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM. They went one step further to also introduce us to their new supercross practice track: RD Field. The new track is just a block away from their U.S. headquarters (and race shop) in Murrieta, California, which is a big deal. RD Field is named after Roger DeCoster and Ryan Dungey, who helped bring KTM their first supercross championship and helped catapult the KTM brand to become one of the leaders of the industry.

Many may wonder why they didn’t build a test track next to the shop a long time ago. Well, much like the traffic in California, zoning and regulations are a nightmare. From sound tests, to environmental impact studies, geological surveys, permits, and going through all the other jumps and hurdles, its been a three-year process getting RD Field approved with the city.

Being located in an industrial area definitely helps, but they’re still working within some tight regulations. With a housing tract being built within sight of the track, the time of day which they can ride is regulated from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thankfully for KTM, though, the property the new track is on was previously a parking lot for heavy equipment and is directly next to French Valley Airport. That puts the new track under the flyover zone, so the bike noise gets drowned out by airplanes.