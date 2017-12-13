The List: Old Moto Commercials

If you’re looking for breaking news, useful information, or a hard-hitting interview, you’ve clicked yourself down the wrong alley. This article has none of the above, and was written for the sole purpose of helping you enjoy wasting a few minutes. In fact, the idea was conceived after our man Aaron Hansel had to manufacture an excuse for wasting work time by perusing YouTube. After he shared a few videos with us, we knew we had to pass them along to you. So, keep an eye out for your nosy boss and prepare to put your productivity on hold for the next 20 minutes. Here are some of the best—and worst—motocross commercials we could find.
Get back to work, Hansel!
Thor
Thor has a history of making funny motocross commercials, and while some of them are, in retrospect, a little cheesy, they’re still pretty entertaining. Let’s kick it off with one we call The Impersonator.
Why was he riding on the road to begin with?
The best racer in the universe.
Rookies!
Forget the jersey, she took your truck, man!
Braaaap…
Circa 2010.
Motorcycle Superstore
Need gear?
Apparently they speak moto.
Miller Beer
Hey, remember when racing had beer and cigarette sponsors? No? Here are a couple ads to remind you.
Endura
Know how some movies are so bad they’re good? The same applies to this commercial featuring the dueling Jeremys.
Honda
Honda has put out quite a few television ads over the years, but this first one, featuring Rev. Malcolm Smith, has got to be one of the best.
Rather see John Travolta? We’ve got you covered.
Best summer camp ever.
Cheesy or nah?
Is this a commercial for Honda or payphones?
Kawasaki
They let the good times roll.
What the hell is this?
Suzuki
Go Bigfoot hunting with Suzuki!
Then get your mind blown.
Other Companies
Even in this old Alpinestars commercial, The Man was still The Man.
Grab a Snickers.
Now she can start worrying… what is that supposed to mean!?
Even Burger King is on board.
Who knew Robert Blake was into dirt bikes?
This old No Fear ad definitely stands the test of time.