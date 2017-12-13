The List: Old Moto Commercials

If you’re looking for breaking news, useful information, or a hard-hitting interview, you’ve clicked yourself down the wrong alley. This article has none of the above, and was written for the sole purpose of helping you enjoy wasting a few minutes. In fact, the idea was conceived after our man Aaron Hansel had to manufacture an excuse for wasting work time by perusing YouTube. After he shared a few videos with us, we knew we had to pass them along to you. So, keep an eye out for your nosy boss and prepare to put your productivity on hold for the next 20 minutes. Here are some of the best—and worst—motocross commercials we could find.

Get back to work, Hansel!

Thor

Thor has a history of making funny motocross commercials, and while some of them are, in retrospect, a little cheesy, they’re still pretty entertaining. Let’s kick it off with one we call The Impersonator.