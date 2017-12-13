Colt Nichols Injured in Practice Crash

Racer X has learned that Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Colt Nichols sustained a broken upper arm in a recent practice crash. According to team manager Will Hahn, “Colt got hurt and will be ready for the 250SX East Coast. He got surgery straight away and is recovering great already.”

In his first year with the team in 2017, Nichols sustained a broken femur during the 2016 off-season. He recovered in time to make the 250SX East Region opener in Minneapolis. The following round in Atlanta, Nichols landed on the podium, and followed it up with a fourth in Toronto.

Prior to Daytona, Nichols sustained a torn MCL in his left knee and fractured tibia in a practice crash, which sidelined him for the remainder of the supercross season. He returned for the start of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and finished seventh in points.