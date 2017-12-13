Chad Reed Cleared to Begin Riding

Chad Reed has been cleared to begin riding, 24 days ahead of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross opener at Anaheim on January 6, according to a post on his Instagram page.

“Dr gave me the ✅ today Bone is healed and ready for walking and moto (now I need range of motion) Time to get 2 bikes built up so I can get back on a bike soon,” he wrote.

Reed underwent surgery in late October to repair two fractures in his ankle (talus) sustained at Red Bull Straight Rhythm. Reed was expected to compete alongside Ryan Villopoto in the Two-Stroke Class at the one-off event, but wasn’t able to race after sustaining the injury. Reed didn't even crash at the event, but he overjumped a section and later admitted he had probably underestimated the suspension on his old two-stroke. Gared Steinke went on to win the event over Ronnie Mac. The injury also forced Reed to miss the AUS-X Open in his native Australia.

After parting ways with factory Yamaha, Reed is expected to be put his own team together for 2018. It’s expected he will ride Husqvarnas with sponsorship from Boost Mobile Australia, with veteran wrench Mike Gosselaar serving as mechanic. Today's video confirms that, with Husqvarna logos and parts clearly visible.

Reed, who began racing the 250/450 Class in 2003 and is currently fourth all-time with 44 wins, finished ninth overall in 2017 with a lone podium coming in Glendale.