SX Preview Show: Episode 1, #Whosnext?

Racer X's annual preview shows for Monster Energy Supercross, presented by Pro Taper, LS2 Helmets, and New Ray Toys, begin here, with a fight for a vacated throne. Ryan Dungey and Ryan Villopoto have claimed every SX crown this decade, but with both now retired, it's time for someone to step into the void.

Can Ken Roczen overcome last year's devastating injury and finally deliver? Can Eli Tomac avenge last year's tough loss? Can Marvin Musquin continue to improve? Can Jason Anderson find the final step? So many contenders, so many questions, and ultimately one answer to who will be the next 450 Monster Energy Supercross Champion.

In this first episode, our Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, David Pingree, and Jason Thomas make predictions and proclamations for the new season.

Coordinating Producers

Chase Stallo

Jason Weigandt

Field/Post Producers

Andrew "Gloop" Mahey

Test Track Director

Kyle Scott

Graphics

Michelle McGettigan

Statistical Research

Chase Stallo

Hosts

Steve Matthes

David Pingree

Jason Thomas

Jason Weigandt

Film Courtesy

Feld Motor Sports

Kyle Scott

Simon Cudby

Subscribe to Racer X on YouTube.