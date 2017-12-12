SX Preview Show: Episode 1, #Whosnext?
Racer X's annual preview shows for Monster Energy Supercross, presented by Pro Taper, LS2 Helmets, and New Ray Toys, begin here, with a fight for a vacated throne. Ryan Dungey and Ryan Villopoto have claimed every SX crown this decade, but with both now retired, it's time for someone to step into the void.
Can Ken Roczen overcome last year's devastating injury and finally deliver? Can Eli Tomac avenge last year's tough loss? Can Marvin Musquin continue to improve? Can Jason Anderson find the final step? So many contenders, so many questions, and ultimately one answer to who will be the next 450 Monster Energy Supercross Champion.
In this first episode, our Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, David Pingree, and Jason Thomas make predictions and proclamations for the new season.
Coordinating Producers
Chase Stallo
Jason Weigandt
Field/Post Producers
Andrew "Gloop" Mahey
Test Track Director
Kyle Scott
Graphics
Michelle McGettigan
Statistical Research
Chase Stallo
Hosts
Steve Matthes
David Pingree
Jason Thomas
Jason Weigandt
Film Courtesy
Feld Motor Sports
Kyle Scott
Simon Cudby
