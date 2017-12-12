Leatt Launches New Entry-Level Moto Glove

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The inventors of the Leatt-Brace® have launched a new comprehensive line of moto gloves as part of their 2018 line.

Leatt introduces the "barely there" GPX 1.5 glove. Engineered to provide an effective barrier of palm protection without compromising "feel," this glove offers super strength and enhanced comfort.

Purpose-built with an all-new MicronGrip palm, the 1.5 sets a new standard for gloves in its class—without the high price tag.

The upper hand’s stretch material is both lightweight and offers superior airflow, whilst the pre-curved, seamless palm makes this a truly stealth glove.