Actually Fun Gift Guide: Pro Circuit

Welcome to the 2017 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide, presented by Ride365.com. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try Ride365.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products. Flow Hydro Pack—$72.95

Grab one at procircuit.com.

Pro Circuit’s $72.95 Flow Hydro Pack has got you covered when you hit the hills, trek the desert, explore the forest, or simply want to pound laps at the track without pulling off. The 2-liter bladder is big enough to get you there and get you back. It features an extra front pocket for tools, Powerbars, or whatever you need to keep you going while you ride. The Flow Hydro Pack is also made by Ogio, so you knowio it’s going to last. Fill it with Monsters or whatever you like—we recommend water when you ride, though. Helmet Case—$55.00

Grab one at procircuit.com.

Your helmet is the most expensive piece of gear in your gear bag. At least, it should be if you really want to protect your dome. Why not protect it with a helmet case when its not protecting you? Pro Circuit’s helmet case comes with adjustable padding and foam to fit your lid for transporting and storage. For one easy payment of $55.00, this helmet case could be yours (read as Billy Mays). But wait, there’s more! The top pocket is great for storing tear-offs, gloves, or your wallet while you ride. Shop at procircuit.com. Patch Softshell Jacket—$84.95

Grab one at procircuit.com.

It might be time to ditch the hoodie and step up your game with Pro Circuit’s Patch Softshell Jacket. The water- and wind-resistant fabric will keep you protected from the elements. If you live in a place with actual weather, you can Velcro down the hatches and tighten the sleeves to keep you nice and cozy. With Monster Energy Pro Circuit woven patches on the front and back, you’ll be looking as factory as you feel for $84.95. Shop at procircuit.com. MORE FROM THE "ACTUALLY FUN GIFT GUIDE."

Recommended Reading