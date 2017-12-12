2018 Daytona Supercross Track Map Released

Last week, Feld Motor Sports released 16 of the 17 track maps for the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season. Of course, Daytona is not a Feld event, so it was not part of the initial release.

Yesterday, Daytona International Speedway released the Ricky Carmichael-designed track for the 2018 season. Nearly every inch of the infield of the iconic racetrack is being used next year, with the start even dipping into pit lane.

What do you think of the new design?