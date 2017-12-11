On Track School Receives Scholarship Donation From Wiseco

On Track School is the honorable recipient of a scholarship donated by Wiseco Performance Products. These funds will greatly assist a student in need of financial assistance. “We couldn’t be more honored to be recognized for our efforts in educating our young dedicated athletes while they achieve their dreams on and off the track!” Andrea Leib, director of On Track School, said.

The journey of pursuing a professional motocross career begins as soon as kids are old enough to swing a leg over a bike. Every year so many young racers put in countless hours of work on and off the bike, week in and week out, focusing on placing in one amateur national after another. The vast dedication we’ve seen throughout the years is incredibly commendable. Unfortunately, sometimes the time required for this profession conflicts with the time required for schooling.

“As strong supporters of an education, we were impressed and excited to learn about the programs offered by On Track School. The folks there are dedicated to providing a quality and accessible education for young racers, so they can pursue success on and off the track.”

“Much like racing, school costs money, so we want to do our part by offering a $2500 scholarship for a student and motocross racer. We are proud to support what On Track School is doing for the sport of motocross and we hope to see more and more racers take advantage of their programs in the near future,” Kevin Bailey, of Wiseco, said.

For more information on receiving an accredited education for grades K-12 as well as college courses, visit www.ontrackschool.com or contact Andrea Leib at 909-374-8851. Follow us @ontrackschool and start learning today!