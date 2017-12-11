Bruce Brown (1937-2017)

Racer X Online is sad to report that movie director Bruce Brown, one of the most influential people in the history of American motorcycling, has passed away.

Brown, the man behind the seminal 1971 motorcycling film On Any Sunday, as well as the groundbreaking 1964 surfing epic Endless Summer, was 80 years old. A pioneer in the filming of what are now known as action sports, Brown put motorcycling front and center in 1971 when he followed the racing exploits of Malcolm Smith, Mert Lawwill, and the actor Steve McQueen on film. The resulting picture helped kicked off a motorcycling revolution, exposing millions to the joy of riding and racing motorcycles. He was introduced into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1999.

Godspeed to Bruce Brown.