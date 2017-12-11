Brayton, Canard, Rarick, Keefer on PulpMX Show

Tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and FLY Racing, host Steve Matthes welcomes co-hosts Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, and Seth Rarick. We’ll talk about Anaheim approaching, PEDs in the sport, Rarick’s picks this year, how his training is going, and much more.

MCR Honda’s Justin Brayton will join us to talk about defending his Australian SX title, his outlook for this season, his new mechanic, and much more.

Trey Canard’s hung up his boots, but he’s still working on trying to improve the sport with his Racing Standard organization. We’ll have TC41 on tonight to talk about what he’s trying to do, how it’s going, and what we can all do to make tracks safer.

We’ll also have Jason Thomas from FLY Racing on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @PulpMXshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the BTOSports.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We’ll also answer the N-Fab Question of the Day, as well as read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear-Off segment. Also, the Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun, right?

Log on to PulpMXshow.com at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

