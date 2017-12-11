Actually Fun Gift Guide: Hot Cams

Welcome to the 2017 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide, presented by Ride365.com. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try Ride365.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products.

KTM’s Ready to Race slogan means bikes that are capable of competing at a high level right out of the box—and that includes motors that aren’t scared of big revs. KTM’s 250 four-stroke offerings have always been revvers—scream ‘em and they’ll go really fast. For a rider looking for a little bit more power down in the low-end and mid-range, Hot Cams has a solution. Its Stage 1 Intake Camshaft ($199.95) builds more power from the bottom end all the way to 11,000 RPM. There’s a little less power above that 11,000 RPM ceiling, but those types of revs are usually reserved for highly-advanced riders. For average Joes, focusing on power gains below 11,000 RPM isn’t a compromise—it’s a solution.