Online Poll

Rumors have become rosters. After this week's flurry of team intros, media sessions and photo shoots, the major 250 teams are officially set for the 2018 season. As always, the factory 250 squads are equipped with a solid mix of experienced title contenders along with relative newcomers. This class is about both the present and the future. While riders like Justin Hill and Zach Osborne—the defending 250SX Champions—are part of a slew of established contenders, the class features several rookies as well. Justin Cooper, Sean Cantrell, Michael Mosiman, and Chase Sexton are still awaiting their first professional supercross main events.

